Poms places fifth in their second competition of the year

Poms competed in their second competition of the year Saturday and placed fifth out of eight teams.

The Poms lost 22 points of deductions for their routine. The deductions were a surprise to the team since they had made changes to their routine after receiving deductions at their first competition, junior Maddie Young said.

“We felt really good about our routine afterward, so it was confusing to pretty much the entire gymnasium when we didn’t place” junior Lisa Ota said. “We had parents and other dancers coming up to us saying we deserved to get second, or at least place.”

The Poms have worn crazy, spirited outfits throughout this week to get the school excited for the County Championships Saturday at 5:30 pm at Blair High School.