Photo of the day: January 29
January 30, 2020
Any students looking for a fun, easy job opportunity? Sunset Pool visited Whitman yesterday to recruit lifeguards for the upcoming summer. They offer part time and full time positions, and are open to flexible schedules.
“We are just looking for someone who knows how to swim,” Charlotte, a solicitor at the booth, said. “You don’t have to have any experience life guarding. We will teach you everything.”
