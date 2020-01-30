Boys Swim and Dive completes perfect season, Girls fall short against B–CC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Saturday, Jan. 18, in the last regular season meet of the season, the Whitman Swim and Dive Team took on rival B–CC Barons.

The boys team (5–0) came into the meet looking to complete their undefeated season and it didn’t disappoint. They won nine of 10 races against the Barons and finished the meet winning 122–63. Junior Jason Bretz finished first in four races, two individual events and two relays, leading the way for the Vikes.

The girls (2–3) fell just short against the Barons. The girls won more than half of the events, but lost the meet by three points, 94–91. One of the Vikes’ top performers on the day was sophomore Giulia Baroldi who won the 100-Yard Freestyle with a time of 54.72 seconds, and was part of two first-place finishing relay teams.

The Vikes are co-hosting the MCPS Division 1 Championships Saturday along with the Barons. The meet is at the MLK Swim Center and starts with the diving portion at 7:30 a.m..