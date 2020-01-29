Boys basketball dominates B–CC 81–53

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (9–7) crushed the B–CC Barons (6–7) 81–53 Tuesday night, earning their fourth straight win.

The Vikes dominated the first quarter, hitting shot after shot against the weak Barons defense. The team’s lead increased throughout the quarter, leading 28–11 going into the second quarter.

The Barons settled in during the second quarter, playing stronger defense and limiting the Vikes to just 12 points. The Barons ball movement and shooting also improved, but they were unable to take the lead, and the Vikes held a 40–27 lead at halftime.

Momentum returned to the Vikes in the third quarter with a 13 point scoring run, holding the Barons scoreless for the first four minutes of the quarter. The Barons managed to hit a couple shots towards the end of the quarter, but the Vikes maintained the advantage, extending their lead to 59–39 heading into the final quarter.

The team extended their lead in the fourth quarter, hitting more shots and getting points in the paint. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Vikes led by 28 points.

Guard Josh Weinberg led the Vikes offensively, scoring 24 points, while guard Jaden Pierce also played strong offensively, scoring 13 points, and played aggressive defense, denying the Barons from getting back in the game.

“It was a great feeling to beat our rivals in an away game,” Weinberg said. “Especially after losing to them at home, we needed this win.”

The Vikes next face the Paint Branch Panthers (4–8) Friday at 7:15 pm at Paint Branch High School.