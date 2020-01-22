Boys basketball crushes Walter Johnson 68–45

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (7–7) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (6–7) 68–45 Tuesday night.

The Vikes started off strong, taking advantage of a shaky Wildcats defense and hitting open perimeter shots. By the end of the quarter, the Vikes led 21–12.

Both teams tightened up on defense in the second quarter, allowing a combined 19 points in comparison to the first quarter’s 33 points. The Vikes managed to outscore the Wildcats once again, taking a 32–20 lead going into the second half.

The third quarter saw similar play from both the Vikes and the Wildcats and the Vikes began to find points in the paint and score off fast breaks as well. The Wildcats struggled to hit their shots, allowing the Vikes to take a 52–34 going into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter saw more threes from the Vikes, and continued poor offensive play from the Wildcats. The Wildcats were unable to get back in the game, and the Vikes seized their second victory by over 20 points in two games.

Center Michael Bass led the team offensively, scoring 17 points and guard Jaden Pierce had 15 points hitting five three-pointers.

The Vikes next face the Churchill Bulldogs (9–3) Friday at 7:15 pm at home.