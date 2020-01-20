Boys basketball dominates Einstein 53–32
January 20, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys basketball team (6–7) crushed the Einstein Titans (0–9) 53–32 Friday night.
The Vikes began the game hitting shots, taking an early lead. The Titans were able to stay in the game due to turnovers by the Vikes on offense, but the Vikes lead 14–10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Vikes’ passing improved in the second quarter, allowing for fewer turnovers and conceding only 4 points throughout the entire quarter. The team continued hitting shots and took a 28–14 lead going into halftime.
The Vikes’ lead extended in the third quarter despite offensive mistakes and turnovers. Both sides played solid defense, allowing few open shots, and by the end of the quarter the Vikes led 40–22.
The same trends continued in the fourth quarter, and although the Titans started to net shots, the Vikes finished the game with a 21 point win.
Forward Mark Dimitrov led the Vikes offensively, scoring 10 points and guard Justin Niles added nine points.
The Vikes next face the Walter Johnson Wildcats (6–6) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing about sports
What's your favorite scent?
Gas
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.