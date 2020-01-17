Poms places fifth in first competition of the year
January 17, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Poms competed in their first competition of the season Saturday, Jan. 11 at Northwest High School.
Poms placed fifth in their first competition ever in Division I, which they moved into after winning counties last year.
With their raw score, the Vikes would have placed third. Their routine, however, included two illegal moves which the judges deemed “dangerous.” The mistake cost the Vikes 22 points, demoting them to fifth place.
“Even though we had the point deduction because of our routine, it was still really exciting that we would have placed in our first competition in Division I,” junior Lisa Ota said. “I’m confident for the rest of our season.”
The Vikes’ next competition will be Saturday, Jan. 25 at Damascus High School at 3:00 p.m..
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I think writing for the newspaper is a cool way to learn a new form of writing, spend time with new friends, and make my mark on the school.
What's your favorite scent?
Cookies baking in the oven
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.