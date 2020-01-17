Poms places fifth in first competition of the year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Poms competed in their first competition of the season Saturday, Jan. 11 at Northwest High School.

Poms placed fifth in their first competition ever in Division I, which they moved into after winning counties last year.

With their raw score, the Vikes would have placed third. Their routine, however, included two illegal moves which the judges deemed “dangerous.” The mistake cost the Vikes 22 points, demoting them to fifth place.

“Even though we had the point deduction because of our routine, it was still really exciting that we would have placed in our first competition in Division I,” junior Lisa Ota said. “I’m confident for the rest of our season.”

The Vikes’ next competition will be Saturday, Jan. 25 at Damascus High School at 3:00 p.m..