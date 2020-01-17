Girls basketball routed by Churchill 72–29

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls basketball team (6–6) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (11–1) 72–29 Wednesday night.

Both teams struggled shooting the ball at the beginning of the first quarter. Guard Anna Krush made the game’s first field goal — a three-pointer — three minutes into the game. The Vikes kept the game close throughout the first quarter, causing turnovers on defense, but the Bulldogs started pull away in the second quarter. At halftime the Vikes trailed 35–19.

The Vikes struggled throughout the rest of the game, only scoring 10 points to Churchill’s 37. The final score was 72–29.

Center Drew Meadows led the Vikes in scoring with 10 points and Krush added eight points.

The Vikes next play the Einstein Titans (1–8) tonight at Einstein High School at 7:15 p.m.