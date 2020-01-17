Boys basketball falls to Churchill 62–58 in overtime

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (5–7) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (6–5) 62–58 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Vikes came out strong, playing solid defense against the Bulldogs and holding them to just six points in the first quarter. The team’s ball movement opened up shots on the perimeter and in the paint, allowing them to take a 19–6 lead by the end of the quarter.

The Vikes continued to play strong offensively in the second quarter. However, the Bulldogs started playing better defense and began to hit shots, allowing them to close the Vikes’ lead by three points. Going into halftime, the Vikes led 31–21.

Both teams played sloppier in the third quarter, tired from the first two quarters of play. The Vikes started to turn the ball over and play weaker defense, but were able to maintain their lead due to poor shooting and defense by the Bulldogs. The Vikes led 47–35 going into the last quarter.

The team held their lead for the first half of the fourth quarter, but with four minutes remaining, guard Jaden Pierce fouled out with his fifth personal foul. For the remainder of the quarter, the Bulldogs chipped away at a 14 point Vikes lead by intentionally fouling the Vikes, who struggled to make free throws and as a result turn the ball over. With less than a minute remaining, the Bulldogs hit a three to tie the game up at 55 apiece, and the Vikes were unable to respond, forcing the game to go into overtime.

The Vikes suffered without Pierce in overtime, struggling to move the ball and find open shots. By the end of the five minute period, the Vikes had scored only three points to the Bulldogs’ seven points, and the Bulldogs triumphed over the Vikes 62–58.

Guard Josh Weinberg led the Vikes’ offense, scoring 22 points and center Michael Bass added 10 points.

The team next faces the Einstein Titans (0–8) tonight at home at 7:15 pm.