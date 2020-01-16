Indoor track places well in third MCPS meet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The indoor track team shined at their third MCPS meet last Wednesday; the team had multiple second-place finishes and seven top 10 placements.

In the mile run, seniors Madeleine Blaisdell and Isabella Bravo finished second and third with times of 5:37 and 5:39, respectively. Bravo finished the race with a personal best time.

Junior Jackson Megary finished second overall in the two-mile run with a time of 10:12, while senior Leeza Landy finished sixth overall with a time of 11:25.

The Vikes will next compete in the MCPS Indoor Track & Field Championships Wednesday at the PG Sportsplex.