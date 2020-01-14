Boys basketball wins on buzzer beater against Magruder 66–64

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (5–6) stunned the Magruder Colonels (5–5) 66–64 Monday night when guard Josh Weinberg hit a buzzer-beater three to win the game.

The Colonels came out strong, hitting five straight threes three minutes into the quarter. The Vikes managed to settle in after the Colonels’ scoring run, playing better perimeter defense as well as getting points in the paint and from three to catch up and take an 18–17 lead going into the second quarter.

The Vikes continued scoring points in the paint in the second quarter, getting the ball to center Michael Bass. The Colonels stayed in the game with consistent three-point shooting, but the Vikes still held the advantage with 34–29 lead at the half.

The Colonels’ perimeter shooting allowed them to take the lead early on in the third quarter. Guard Justin Niles responded with threes of his own, but solid defense by the Colonels helped them outscore the Vikes 18–12 in the third quarter, giving them a 47–46 lead over the Vikes going into the fourth quarter.

The two teams battled throughout the final quarter, each taking the lead multiple times throughout. With one minute left in the game, the Vikes held a two-point lead. The Colonels fouled guard Jaden Pierce, but after he missed both free throws the Colonels quickly passed the ball up the court and hit a three to take a one-point lead with five seconds remaining. Weinberg responded, hitting a three of his own as the buzzer sounded to win the Vikes the game.

“It was a nice moment,” Weinberg said. “After overcoming injuries early on in the season, it lifted a little bit of a burden.”

Niles led the Vikes’ offense, scoring 18 points with six threes while Weinberg and Bass had 17 and 13 points respectively.

The Vikes next face the Churchill Bulldogs (7–3) Wednesday at 7:15 pm at Winston Churchill High School.