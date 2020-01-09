Boys basketball falls to B–CC 47–41

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (3–6) was defeated by the B–CC Barons (2–4) 47–41 Wednesday afternoon.

Both the Vikes and Barons student sections were packed and chanting, causing both teams to suffer from nerves in the first quarter. Players from both sides missed easy shots while allowing reckless turnovers, finding points mostly in the paint. The game was knotted at 12 apiece at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams’ nerves ebbed in the second quarter, which consisted of fewer turnovers and better passing. However, the Vikes shooting and rebounding worsened, and the team only added two points in the entire quarter while allowing put-backs from offensive rebounds to the Barons. By the end of the half, the Vikes trailed 22–14.

The team’s performance improved in the second half as they began to hit more shots and play better defense. Following two threes from guard Josh Weinberg, a fast break with four minutes left in the third quarter gave the Vikes a 26–25 lead. The Barons hit a three of their own to retake the lead, but guard Jack Goldman drained one more three with less than a minute left, giving the Vikes a 29–28 lead going into the final quarter.

The game remained close throughout the fourth quarter, with both teams playing tough defense and attempting to get ahead. With four minutes left, the Barons hit an open three to take a six-point lead. The Vikes were unable to tie the game and when the final buzzer sounded, Barons fans stormed the court.

“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted,” guard Jaden Pierce said. “It took us a while to settle in and play our game, and I think that really hurt us.”

Weinberg led the Vikes’ offense, scoring 18 points. Pierce played aggressive defense, causing turnovers which led to fast breaks and scoring opportunities throughout the game.

The team next faces the Wheaton Knights (3–4) Friday at 7:30 pm at Wheaton High School.