Hockey loses to Churchill 10–3

The hockey team (0–10) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (9–0) 10–3 Friday night.

The Vikes fell behind quick when the Bulldogs scored four goals in the first eight minutes of the game. The Vikes gained a goal when forward Zach Zeldow scored with six minutes left in the 1st period making the score 4–1 in favor of the Bulldogs.

In the second period, the Bulldogs added two goals, making the score 6–1 heading into the third period.

At the start of the third period, the Bulldogs scored another goal making the score 7–1. The Vikes responded when Zeldow scored another goa; to cut the deficit to 7–2. However, the Bulldogs tallied on three more goals in four minutes, cruising to a 10–3 victory.

The team next plays the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (3–6) Friday at Cabin John Ice Rink at 8:15 pm.