Bocce comes back to defeat B–CC 2–1
January 7, 2020
The bocce team (2–0) defeated the B–CC Barons (1–1) 2–1 Saturday morning.
The Vikes started slowly, losing the first match 8–2. In the second match, the Vikes bounced back, winning the second match 8–2.
To settle the tie, the teams played a tiebreaker round. The Vikes scored all four points in the first set of the third game, ultimately winning the round 8–2.
“Scoring all four points in a set is pretty uncommon so it was super exciting and really brought the energy up in the match,” said junior Chloe Bautista.
The Vikes next play the Churchill Bulldogs Wednesday at 3:30 pm at Churchill High School.
