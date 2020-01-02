What’s in, what’s out: 2020
January 2, 2020
Hey, gang!
Suffrage! Prohibition! Al Capone’s rise (but not his fall)! Here we are in the Roarin’ 20s — but 100 years later. Every New Year’s Day, The Washington Post comprises a list of what’s in and what’s out. We wanted to try our hand. Here’s what we came up with.
What’s in: What’s out:
Hydroflasks Swells
TikTok CollegeTok
VSCO girls VSCO girls
The new Black&White app The old Black&White app
Turtles Plastic straws
Portables Student parking
Ian Anthony Coleman Randy Snight
Sksksksksks Yaasssssss
Construction noises The WAUD
Socks and sandals Looking cool
Kombucha Starbucks
Magazines Newspapers
OneWhitman TwoWhitmans
Mr. Garton teaching AP Bio Mr. Garton teaching APES
The class of 2024 The class of 2020
From all of us at The Black & White, happy new year!
