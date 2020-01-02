What’s in, what’s out: 2020

Hey, gang!

Suffrage! Prohibition! Al Capone’s rise (but not his fall)! Here we are in the Roarin’ 20s — but 100 years later. Every New Year’s Day, The Washington Post comprises a list of what’s in and what’s out. We wanted to try our hand. Here’s what we came up with.

What’s in: What’s out:

Hydroflasks Swells

TikTok CollegeTok

VSCO girls VSCO girls

The new Black&White app The old Black&White app

Turtles Plastic straws

Portables Student parking

Ian Anthony Coleman Randy Snight

Sksksksksks Yaasssssss

Construction noises The WAUD

Socks and sandals Looking cool

Kombucha Starbucks

Magazines Newspapers

OneWhitman TwoWhitmans

Mr. Garton teaching AP Bio Mr. Garton teaching APES

The class of 2024 The class of 2020

From all of us at The Black & White, happy new year!