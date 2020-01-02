What’s in, what’s out: 2020

What's in, what's out: 2020

Alex Silber

Alex Silber

Alex Silber

By Ally Navarrete, Anna Yuan, and Dana Herrnstadt
January 2, 2020

Hey, gang! 

Suffrage! Prohibition! Al Capone’s rise (but not his fall)! Here we are in the Roarin’ 20s — but 100 years later. Every New Year’s Day, The Washington Post comprises a list of what’s in and what’s out. We wanted to try our hand. Here’s what we came up with.

What’s in:                                                 What’s out:

Hydroflasks                                              Swells

TikTok                                                       CollegeTok

VSCO girls                                                 VSCO girls

The new Black&White app                    The old Black&White app

Turtles                                                        Plastic straws

Portables                                                    Student parking

Ian Anthony Coleman                             Randy Snight

Sksksksksks                                                Yaasssssss

Construction noises                                  The WAUD

Socks and sandals                                     Looking cool

Kombucha                                                   Starbucks

Magazines                                                   Newspapers              

OneWhitman                                              TwoWhitmans

Mr. Garton teaching AP Bio                     Mr. Garton teaching APES

The class of 2024                                       The class of 2020

 

From all of us at The Black & White, happy new year!

