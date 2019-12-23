Boys basketball falls to Sherwood 73–59

The boys basketball team (1–4) lost to the Sherwood Warriors (2–2) 73–59 Friday evening.

Both teams played solid offense throughout the first quarter, taking advantage of slow-starting defenses and strong three-point shooting. The Vikes began to fall behind in the second quarter, unable to convert offensive chances and allowing the Warriors to get points in the paint. The team trailed 39–27 at halftime.

The Warriors maintained their lead throughout the third, playing tight defense and preventing the Vikes from coming back. After scoring a few more threes throughout the final quarter, the Warriors secured a 14 point victory over the Vikes.

Center Spencer Cavalry led the Vikes in scoring with 16 points, using his height to make shots in the paint.

The Vikes next face the Smyrna Eagles (2–2) in the Governor’s Challenge Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Wicomico High School.