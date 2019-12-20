Girls basketball demolishes Springbrook 62–11
December 20, 2019
The girls basketball team (2–2) obliterated the Springbrook Blue Devils (0–3) 62–11 Wednesday behind incredible three-point shooting.
In the first half, the Vikes quickly took the lead and never looked back. The team played stifling defense and electric offense throughout the half, taking a 39–7 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Vikes continued to dominate defensively, only allowing four total points in the half.
Guard Sara Azimi lead the Vikes’ offense, hitting 7 threes and tallying 26 points. Guard Anna Krush and forward Carter McGloon finished with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
The Vikes’ next game is Friday against the Sherwood Warriors (3–0) at home at 7:15 p.m.
