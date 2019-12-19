Boys basketball falls to Springbrook 60–51 in overtime

The boys basketball team (1–3) lost to the Springbrook Blue Devils (3–1) 60–51 in overtime Wednesday evening.

The Vikes struggled defensively in the first quarter, allowing the Blue Devils to consistently hit three-pointers, falling behind early in the quarter. But the Vikes were able to keep the game close, trailing 20–16 at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, the team tightened up defensively and began to hit more shots, allowing the team to take a 29–27 lead into halftime.

Offensively, the Vikes fell apart in the third quarter, scoring only seven points. Even with solid defense, the team was trailing 43–36 going into the fourth quarter.

The Vikes’ ball movement improved in the fourth quarter, allowing the team to tie the game up and take a two-point lead with five seconds remaining. However, the Blue Devils managed to complete a full-court pass and hit a quick jump shot at the buzzer, forcing the game into overtime tied 49–49.

In overtime, the Blue Devils were able to take an early lead with two deep threes and the Vikes were unable to take the lead back, suffering their third straight loss.

Guard Jack Goldman lead the Vikes’ offense with 15 points, while guard Justin Niles and center Spencer Caverly each had 11 points.

The team next faces the Sherwood Warriors (1–2) Friday at 7:15 pm at Sherwood High School.