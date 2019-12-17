Swim and Dive crushed by Churchill 215–155

The Swim and Dive team (1–1) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (2–0) 215–155 Saturday afternoon.

The boys held their own against the strong Bulldog team, winning by one point in the end. Junior Jack Spector had a great day in the pool, winning the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:48.74 and the 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 4:59.34. The boys also won all three relays the team participated in, with Spector helping in two of the three. Senior diver Liam Gilbert-Lawrence added to the total score by winning the Boys 1 Meter Dive, scoring .3 points higher than the second-place finisher.

However, the girls team struggled against the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs pulled off the rare total sweep, finishing first in every single race. The girls lost their portion of the meet by 61 points, with the Bulldogs nearly doubling the Vikes’ score. Sophomore diver Lily Hsu was the only bright spot for the Vikes, winning the 1 Meter Dive by more than 17 points with a score of 147.7.

The Vikes’ next meet is against the Sherwood Warriors (0–2) Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Olney Swim Center at 11:30 a.m.