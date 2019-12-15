Boys basketball loses to QO 54–50

The boys basketball team (1–2) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (1–1) 54–50 Friday night.

The Vikes started out strong, outscoring the Cougars 13–5 in the first three minutes of the game. The Cougars picked up their game, however, going on a 17–0 scoring run to take a 23–13 lead into a second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Vikes struggled to hit their shots but were able to close the gap as the half ended with strong defense from guards Justin Niles and Jaden Pierce. At halftime, the team trailed 26–22.

The third quarter entailed many turnovers from both sides. The Vikes struggled to make shots throughout the quarter and the Cougars continued to hit threes, keeping their lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Vikes battled to take the lead throughout the fourth quarter and were able to tie the game with four minutes remaining, but the Cougars tightened up their defense, causing the Vikes to turn the ball over, handing the Vikes their second loss of the season.

Forward Michael Bass led the Vikes’ scoring effort with 13 points and guard Jack Goldman also contributed, scoring 10 points off the bench.

The Vikes next face the Springbrook Blue Devils (2–1) Wednesday at 5:30 pm at home.