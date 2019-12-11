Boys basketball falls to The Heights School 55–44

The boys basketball team (1–1) lost to The Heights School Cavaliers (3–2) 55–44 Tuesday night.

The Vikes started off slow in the first quarter, unable to stop the Cavaliers’ fast-paced offense. With six threes in a row, the Cavaliers took a solid lead. The Vikes began to chip away at the deficit throughout the second quarter but struggled to score throughout the first half, allowing the Cavaliers to take a 28–15 at halftime.

The third quarter mirrored the second, with the team slowly diminishing the Cavaliers lead. In the fourth quarter, the Vikes mounted a comeback closing the scoring gap to just two points but were unable to take the lead, ultimately suffering their first defeat of the season.

“It’s hard to come back after going down that much early on,” guard Justin Niles said. “We need to come out more prepared defensively so we aren’t playing behind from the start.”

Guard Josh Weinberg led the team in scoring with 11 points and center Spencer Caverly added ten points.

The team next faces the Quince Orchard Cougars (0–1) Friday at 7:15 pm at home.