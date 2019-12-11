Hockey loses to QO 4–2 and B–CC 11–4

The hockey team (0–8) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (3–1–2) 4–2 Friday night.

The Vikes quickly fell behind when the Cougars netted two goals 36 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the game. However, forward Luke Trainor scored a goal with seven minutes remaining in the period to cut the deficit to 2–1.

In the second period, the loan goal belonged to the Cougars who regained their two-goal lead. Although forward Neil Abramowitz scored a short-handed goal with 10 minutes remaining in the third period to cut the QO lead to 3–2, the team could not mount a comeback, with the Cougars adding another goal to extend their lead to 4–2, ultimately defeating the Vikes.

The team was crushed by the B–CC Barons (5–2) 11–4 Monday night.

The Vikes fell behind quick when the Barons scored four goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Vikes were able to score a goal when defenseman Charlie Allen scored with nine minutes remaining in the first period, making the score 4–1 at the end of the first period.

In the second period, the Barons added two goals early in the period, but the Vikes responded by scoring two goals 30 seconds apart seven minutes into the period. Forwards Zach Zeldow and Kushan Weerakoon scored for the Vikes cutting the Barons lead to 7–3. Two minutes later, forward Adam Melrod netted a goal to shrink the Barons lead to 7–4.

However, the Vikes were unable to score any more goals in the third period and the Barons were able to net four more goals, causing the Vikes to lose 11–4.

The team next plays the Wootton Patriots (4–2) Friday, December 20th at Cabin John at 10 pm.