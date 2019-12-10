Swim and Dive wins first meet of the season over WJ 193–179
December 10, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Swim and Dive team (1–0) edged out the Walter Johnson Wildcats (0–1) 193–179 in the teams first meet of the season.
Boys:
The boys outlasted the Wildcats 98–88, with junior Jason Bretz leading the way. Bretz finished first in the 100 Yard Backstroke with a time of 52.69 and the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:46.50. Junior Alec Cooper finished second in two races and came placed first in the 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 21.76. Cooper and Bretz, along with senior Frank Schweitzer and sophomore Zak Owen, finished first in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:19.27.
Girls:
The girls team narrowly defeated the Wildcats 95–91. Sophomore Giulia Baroldi set the tone for the Vikes, winning the 50 and 100 Yard Freestyles with times of 24.97 and 53.83, respectively. Baroldi, with the help of senior Ally Navarrete, sophomore Victoria Svensson and freshman Zoya Memon placed first in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:44.62. On the diving side, sophomore Lily Hsu won the 1 Meter Diving event by a slim margin of 4.15 points.
The Vikes next meet is on Saturday against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (1–0) at 11:30 a.m at the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center.
Ally Navarrette is an online managing editor for The Black & White
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing about sports and food.
What's your favorite scent?
RIDGID 115-Volt K-400AF AUTOFEED Drain Cleaning Drum Machine with C-32 3/8 in. Integral Wound Cable and Tool Set
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.