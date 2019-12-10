Swim and Dive wins first meet of the season over WJ 193–179

The Swim and Dive team (1–0) edged out the Walter Johnson Wildcats (0–1) 193–179 in the teams first meet of the season.

Boys:

The boys outlasted the Wildcats 98–88, with junior Jason Bretz leading the way. Bretz finished first in the 100 Yard Backstroke with a time of 52.69 and the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:46.50. Junior Alec Cooper finished second in two races and came placed first in the 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 21.76. Cooper and Bretz, along with senior Frank Schweitzer and sophomore Zak Owen, finished first in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:19.27.

Girls:

The girls team narrowly defeated the Wildcats 95–91. Sophomore Giulia Baroldi set the tone for the Vikes, winning the 50 and 100 Yard Freestyles with times of 24.97 and 53.83, respectively. Baroldi, with the help of senior Ally Navarrete, sophomore Victoria Svensson and freshman Zoya Memon placed first in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:44.62. On the diving side, sophomore Lily Hsu won the 1 Meter Diving event by a slim margin of 4.15 points.

The Vikes next meet is on Saturday against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (1–0) at 11:30 a.m at the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center.

Ally Navarrette is an online managing editor for The Black & White