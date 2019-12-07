Boys basketball defeats Rockville 52–47 in season opener

The boys basketball team (1–0) outlasted the Rockville Rams (0–1) 52–47 Friday night in the teams season opener.

The Vikes played strong defense throughout the first quarter but were unable to net many shots. However, the Rams were only able to score six points in the quarter, allowing the Vikes to take an 11–6 lead into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Vikes struggled to hit shots and the Rams were able to score against the Vikes defense, causing the team to trail 23–18 at halftime.

The Vikes play in the third quarter mirrored the first, with strong defense and the team was able to net shots from three, taking a narrow 34–32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The team came out strong in the fourth quarter, causing key turnovers and hitting clutch threes to stay ahead of the Rams and win the game by five, 52–47.

Guard Josh Weinberg led the team in scoring with 16 points, while guards Jaden Pierce and Justin Niles each had nine points.

The Vikes next face The Heights School (2–2) Tuesday at The Heights School at 8 pm.