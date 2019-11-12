Cross Country competes in state championship; girls place fifth and boys place seventeenth

Cross Country ran in the MPSSAA 4A State XC Championships on Saturday. The girls team placed fifth and the boys team placed seventeenth.

Senior Emmersen Weinberg led the girls three-mile, placing 15th with a time 19:45.2. Seniors Alicia Lauwers and Madeleine Blaisdell followed in 24th and 33rd with times of 20:02.6 and 20:17.5, respectively. Freshman Emilie Gros-Slovinska and sophomore Ana Bastso also showed impressive performances, placing 37th and 46th with times of 20:26.8 and 20:42.0.

Sophomore Jackson Megary led the boys three-mile, placing 19th with a time of 16:38.2. Sophomores Mark Cunniff, Nicky Gandalfo and Griffin Beckley followed, placing 71st 108th and 109th with times of 17:30.0, 18:00.1, 18:00.2, respectively.

The Cross Country season came to an end on Saturday, but Beckley is looking forward to the upcoming indoor track season.

“Everyone that does cross country is in peak shape right now, so I’m hopeful that our progress will translate well to the indoor track season,” said Beckley. “I’m not sure how the team will do as a whole, but I know certain events like the 4 x 800 are already planning to make a surprise splash and maybe make states.”