Hockey falls to Damascus 5–3; loses to B–CC 6–0

The hockey team (0–5), lost to the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (1–3–0) 5–3 Friday night.

The Vikes allowed a goal in the first two minutes of the game but quickly scored when forward Zack Zeldow netted a goal seven minutes into the game. The team broke the tie with the help of forward Theo Hauptman scoring eight minutes into the first period, allowing the Vikes to take a 2–1 lead.

In the second period the Hornets netted three goals in six minutes, causing the Vikes to trail 4–2. But forward Adam Melrod cut the deficit to one, scoring with six minutes remaining in the period to make the score 4–3.

However, the Rally was not enough to hold off the Hornets who scored once more in the third to win the game 5–3.

The team was defeated by the B–CC Barons (4–1) 6–0 Monday night.

The Vikes quickly fell behind in the first period allowing three goals and the Vikes defensive struggles continued throughout the second period with the Barons netting two more goals. The Vikes were not able to create scoring chances throughout the game and the Barons added a sixth goal in the third period, handing the Vikes their fifth loss of the season.

The team next plays the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–0–1) Friday, November 22nd at Rockville Ice Arena at 8:55 pm.