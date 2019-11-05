Girls volleyball beats WJ 3–1, advances to regional finals

In the second round of the playoffs, the girls volleyball team (11–5) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (9–6) 3–1 to advance to the regional finals.

The Vikes came into the game on fire having won five straight games while only losing one set. This run of dominance would continue against the Wildcats, with the Vikes jumping out to a quick seven-point lead in the first set and never looking back. They won both of the first two sets easily, but trouble came in the third set.

The team committed multiple errors, including many missed serves and doubles, allowing the Wildcats to win the third set 25–23.

However, the Vikes turned things back around and won the final set, securing a spot as one of the last eight teams standing in the state. The match point was made on a stellar kill by middle back defender Xandra Chen, stifling the Wildcats hopes of a comeback and ending the set at 25–23.

The Vikes advance to play the Churchill Bulldogs (13–2) Wednesday in the regional finals at 6 pm at Churchill High School.