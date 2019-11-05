Boys soccer crushes Bladensburg to advance to state semifinals
November 5, 2019
The boys soccer team (15–1–1) defeated the Bladensburg Mustangs (6–8) 5–0 Saturday night in the state quarterfinal.
Both teams played solid defense, but both offenses had trouble creating scoring chances in the first half. However, the Vikes managed to find the net when winger Harmond Cohen scored off a corner kick midway through the half taking a 1–0 lead. The team held their lead for the rest of the half, entering the second half with a one goal advantage.
The Vikes came out strong in the second half, dominating offensively and creating numerous chances. Within the first 20 minutes, the team netted four quick goals, taking a 5–0 lead and securing their spot in the state semifinals. The Mustangs’ defense remained helpless, unable to stop the momentum of the Vikes offense.
Midfielder Aaron Gunther was powerful offensively, scoring three of the team’s five goals.
“We really stepped it up in the second half,” Gunther said. “That’s the type of play we need to bring to these last two rounds.”
The team next faces the Wootton Patriots (13–1) Saturday at 7:30 pm at Gaithersburg High School in the state semifinals.
