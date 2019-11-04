Girls volleyball beats Wheaton 3–0 in first round of playoffs
November 4, 2019
The girls volleyball team (10–5) crushed the Wheaton Knights (2–13) three sets to none in the first round of the playoffs Thursday night.
The first two sets were won 25–6 and 25–8, respectively, and the Knights weren’t able to score double digit points throughout the game.
Overall, the Vikes played a stellar game and look to continue their hot streak into the rest of the playoffs.
The Vikes next play the Walter Johnson Wildcats (9–5–1) Monday at 6 pm at Walter Johnson High School in the second round of the playoffs.
