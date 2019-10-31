Boys soccer outlasts B–CC 2–1 on golden goal in overtime

The boys soccer team (14–1) defeated the B–CC Barons (6–6–1) 2–1 Tuesday night in overtime on a goal from midfielder Jack Dobbins.

Strong defense by the Vikes limited scoring chances for the Barons in the first half and offensively, the team created multiple chances but were unable to finish, leaving the game scoreless at halftime.

The team created more chances in the second half, many from long throw-ins by defender Hunter Lee and corner kicks, but struggled to net these chances. With 27 minutes remaining in the second half, the Vikes conceded a penalty kick and Barons forward Kante Mande struck the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to put the Barons up 1–0. However, the Vikes rallied and with nine minutes remaining in the half, tied the game off an own goal forcing the game into overtime.

When overtime began, the Vikes dominated possession and with three minutes remaining in the first overtime, Dobbins netted the golden goal putting the team through to the state quarterfinals.

“Scoring the game winning goal in an overtime playoff match against B–CC was pretty much a dream come true,” Dobbins said.

The team next faces the Bladensburg Mustangs (6–7) Saturday at 6 pm at home.