Boys soccer outlasts B–CC 2–1 on golden goal in overtime
October 31, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The boys soccer team (14–1) defeated the B–CC Barons (6–6–1) 2–1 Tuesday night in overtime on a goal from midfielder Jack Dobbins.
Strong defense by the Vikes limited scoring chances for the Barons in the first half and offensively, the team created multiple chances but were unable to finish, leaving the game scoreless at halftime.
The team created more chances in the second half, many from long throw-ins by defender Hunter Lee and corner kicks, but struggled to net these chances. With 27 minutes remaining in the second half, the Vikes conceded a penalty kick and Barons forward Kante Mande struck the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to put the Barons up 1–0. However, the Vikes rallied and with nine minutes remaining in the half, tied the game off an own goal forcing the game into overtime.
When overtime began, the Vikes dominated possession and with three minutes remaining in the first overtime, Dobbins netted the golden goal putting the team through to the state quarterfinals.
“Scoring the game winning goal in an overtime playoff match against B–CC was pretty much a dream come true,” Dobbins said.
The team next faces the Bladensburg Mustangs (6–7) Saturday at 6 pm at home.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing about sports
What's your favorite scent?
Gas
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.