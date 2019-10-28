Hockey falls to Wootton 6–2
October 28, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The hockey team (0–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots (1–0) 6–2 Friday night in the teams first game of the season.
The Vikes opened the scoring one minute into the first period when forward Zach Zeldow scored for the Vikes. At the halfway point of the period, the Vikes scored again when defenseman Jack Bowers netted a goal to give the Vikes a 2–0 lead. The Vikes managed to play strong defense for the rest of the period, leading 2–0 at the end of the first period.
However, the Patriots tied the game with two goals in the second period and the Patriots were able to net four goals in the third period, handing the Vikes their first loss of the season 6–2.
The team next plays the Richard Montgomery Rockets (0–0–1) Thursday at Rockville Ice Arena at 8:20 pm.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.