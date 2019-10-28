Hockey falls to Wootton 6–2

The hockey team (0–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots (1–0) 6–2 Friday night in the teams first game of the season.

The Vikes opened the scoring one minute into the first period when forward Zach Zeldow scored for the Vikes. At the halfway point of the period, the Vikes scored again when defenseman Jack Bowers netted a goal to give the Vikes a 2–0 lead. The Vikes managed to play strong defense for the rest of the period, leading 2–0 at the end of the first period.

However, the Patriots tied the game with two goals in the second period and the Patriots were able to net four goals in the third period, handing the Vikes their first loss of the season 6–2.

The team next plays the Richard Montgomery Rockets (0–0–1) Thursday at Rockville Ice Arena at 8:20 pm.