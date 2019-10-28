Boys soccer crushes Churchill 5–0 in the section semifinals
October 28, 2019
The boys soccer team (13–1–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (5–6–1) 5–0 Saturday afternoon in the second round of playoffs.
Both offenses started off slowly, but the Vikes were able to gain momentum and earned a penalty kick midway in the first half. Midfielder Aaron Gunther took the penalty kick and struck the ball passed the Bulldog goalie making the score 1–0.
When the second half began, the Vikes came out with a sense of urgency, creating many chances and scoring four goals before the end of the game to secure their first victory of playoffs 4–0.
Midfielder Hugo Barnes, striker Chris Vogel and defenders Hunter Lee and Danny Donoso each scored for the Vikes.
The team next faces the B–CC Barons (6–5–1) Tuesday at home at 7 pm in the section final.
