Boys soccer beats Wootton 1–0
October 21, 2019
The boys soccer team (8–1–1) handed the Wootton Patriots (10–1) their first loss of the season 1–0 Saturday night in their last regular season game.
The team started off strong, scoring the first and only goal of the game in the first 10 minutes when defender Abe Hoogeveen headed the ball into the goal. Both teams were able to create multiple chances for the remainder of the first half, but neither side was able to net a goal.
The Vikes dominated the second half, maintaining possession of the ball and playing strong defense, which propelled the team to secure a 1–0 win and earn the #1 seed heading into the playoffs.
The team has a bye for the first round in the playoffs and next faces the winner of B–CC Barons (5–5–1) vs. Wheaton Knights (5–6–1) Saturday at 2 pm at home.
