Cross Country competes in Montgomery County Championships; girls varsity repeats as champions

Cross Country competed in the Montgomery County Championships on Saturday, October 19th at Bohrer Park. The girls varsity placed first and the boys varsity placed tenth.

The girls team defended their Montgomery County Champion title from last year coming in first once again. In the 5,000 meter, senior Emmersen Weinberg led Whitman in sixth place with a time of 19:12. Seniors Madeleine Blaisdell, Elizabeth Sklaire, and Alicia Lauwers followed close behind in seventh, eleventh and twelfth with times of 19:19, 19:40, and 19:40, respectively.

In the boys varsity 5,000 meter, sophomore Jackson Megary led Whitman in 17th place with a time of 16:30. Sophomore Griffin Beckley and senior Ben Lesser followed in 41st and 79th with times of 17:05 and 17:36, respectively.

Cross Country competes next in the 4A West Regional Championship on Thursday, October 31st at High Point Farm.