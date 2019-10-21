Girls soccer outlasts Blair and Wootton 2–1

The girls soccer team (9–3) defeated the Blair Blazers (11–3) 2–1 Thursday on senior night.

Before the game, Coach Herbert and Principal Robert Dodd honored eight seniors in the annual senior night ceremony. Players were accompanied on the field by their families as they walked through a tunnel formed by the other players while the announcer read a special message about their time with Whitman soccer.

When the game kicked off, the Vikes fell early when the Blazers scored in the first 10 minutes of the game. However, the Vikes recollected themselves at halftime and forward Delaney DeMartino scored early in the second half, tying the game at one apiece.

Both teams played strong defense throughout the second half, but the Vikes broke the tie when defender Halle Cho rifled the game winning goal into the back of the net, propelling the Vikes to a 2–1 win.

The team then defeated the Wootton Patriots (6–5) 2–1 in overtime Saturday evening to secure the #2 seed going into the playoffs.

Both teams couldn’t find the net in the first half, leaving the game scoreless at halftime. The Vikes scored early in the second half to gain a 1–0 lead, but the Patriots tied it up on a free kick with five seconds remaining in regular time. The game went into overtime and with three minutes remaining, defender Halle Cho scored her second game winner in a row, sealing a 2–1 win for the Vikes.

The team has a bye for the first round of the playoffs and will play the winner of the Walter Johnson Wildcats (10–3) vs. Wheaton Knights (3–9) in the second round of the playoffs Friday at 3 pm at home.