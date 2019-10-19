Boys soccer defeats Blair 2–1 on senior night

The boys soccer team (7–1–1) beat the Blair Blazers (8–5) 2–1 Thursday evening on senior night.

Posters dedicated to each senior lined the fence, detailed with pictures and decorations. Seniors were called onto the field, one by one, and each received a short speech from head coach Dave Greene while standing alongside their family. The national anthem played, and the game began.

The Vikes started off slow, conceding a goal in the first minute of the game. However, their defense rebounded, allowing almost no chances for the remainder of the half. Both teams played slow offensively for the majority of the half, and the score remained 1–0 going into halftime.

The team began the second half with multiple chances and the team finally broke through when striker Chirs Vogel scored tie the game early in the second half. They continued to dominate throughout the half and with six minutes left in the game, midfielder Aaron Gunther scored the game-winning goal to seal a Vikes win 2–1.

“It was really cool to score that winning goal on senior night,” Gunther said. “My friends and family were there, and hearing them cheer for me after I scored was great.”

The team next faces the Wootton Patriots (10–0) on Saturday at 7:15 pm at Wootton High School.