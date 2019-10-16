Boys soccer defeats RM 2–0

The boys soccer team (6–1–1) shut out the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–5–1) 2–0 Tuesday night.

The Vikes played strong defense in the first half, allowing almost no offensive chances for the Rockets. The team held possession for the majority of the half, netting two of many chances towards the end of the half to give the team a 2–0 lead heading into halftime. Defender Abe Hoogeveen and midfielder Aaron Gunther netted goals for the Vikes.

The Vikes continued to limit the Rocket’s offensive chances in the second half, but were unable to score additional goals despite numerous chances, resulting in a scoreless 40 minutes.

The team next faces the Blair Blazers (8–4) Thursday at 5:15 pm at home for senior night.