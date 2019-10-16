Girls volleyball crushes B–CC and Rockville 3–1

The girls volleyball team (7–5) dominated rival B–CC Barons (3–7) three sets to one in an one-sided affair.

The Vikes cruised by the Barons, dominating all facets of the game. The first set was easily won by the Vikes 25–12.

However, the Barons fought back and were able to win the second set 25–21, tying the game. This slight setback did not faze the Vikes or their fans, as they came out with tons of energy and pummeled the Barons in the next two sets.

The next two sets were won by seven and six points, giving the Vikes revenge from their playoff loss last year to the Barons.

A key to the victory was outside hitter Chloe Machjeweski’s performance on the court. She repeatedly pummeled the Barons’ defense with high-speed spikes perfectly placed on the court, which allowed the Vikes to win point after point.

Aside from the girls’ play, another major key to the Vikes’ win was the energizing crowd. A small student section cheered on the Vikes and danced after every point won, giving the Vikes a jolt of energy going into the last two sets.

The team also defeated the Rockville Rams (5–5) three sets to one Monday night.

Setter Amelia Montagino stepped up for the Vikes, as the team only had one setter due to injuries. Libero Ottavia Personeni played exceptional defense, defending the spikes that came her way.

The team next plays the Springbrook Blue Devils (5–6) Thursday at 6 pm at home for senior night.