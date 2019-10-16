SGA to host new post-homecoming event

To increase student attendance at the homecoming dance, the SGA is hosting a post-homecoming event this year. “POCO” will run from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Its theme will mirror homecoming’s theme: into the wild.

Principal Robert Dodd encouraged the SGA to create POCO in an effort to keep students safe on homecoming night, and to increase school spirit, he said.

POCO will have many different activities, including mechanical bulls, moon bounce obstacle courses, spray tattoos, photo booths, a variety of food options, scavenger hunts and various raffle prizes, homecoming chair Julia Clayton said.

Junior Lukas Einberg said that it’s much more convenient for Whitman to host afterparty ; he also appreciates that POCO is free to attend.

“I live five minutes away from Whitman, so I could just walk [to POCO] easily,” Einberg said.

Sophomore Gael Garma is excited to attend both homecoming events this year. He hopes that more Whitman students will come to the dance than in years past, he said.

Dodd and the members of SGA are looking forward to celebrating homecoming in a fun, but safe, way.

“I encourage all of our students to support it and commit to the Saturday festivities.” Dodd said. “Homecoming at Whitman should serve as a testament to our wonderful students and their love of our school.”