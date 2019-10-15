Cross Country competes in Manhattan College XC Invitational
October 15, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Cross Country traveled to New York City, New York on Saturday to compete in the New York Manhattan College XC Invitational.
In the Boys Freshman 1.25 Mile, Ryan Hill led the Vikes in 16th place with a time of 6:40.7 and Trevor Galgano followed in 19th place with a time of 6:45.8. In the Boys 2.5 Mile, senior Mattieu Rouxel finished in 14th place with a time of 14:40.1. Freshman Ben Waterman and senior Josh Carter followed in 15th and 16th with times of 14:41.1 and 14:42.5, respectively.
In the Girls 2.5 Mile, Seniors Emmersen Weinberg and Madeleine Blaisdell led Whitman in 9th and 17th place with times of 16:06.2 and 16:15.7, respectively. Freshman Emilie Gros-Solvinska, senior Elizabeth Sklaire, and sophomore Ana Bastos also finished in the top 40, placing 26th, 32nd, and 35th with times of 16:37.0, 16:47.5, and 16:53.4, respectively.
Cross Country competes next on Saturday in the Montgomery County Championships at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.