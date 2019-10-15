Cross Country competes in Manhattan College XC Invitational

Cross Country traveled to New York City, New York on Saturday to compete in the New York Manhattan College XC Invitational.

In the Boys Freshman 1.25 Mile, Ryan Hill led the Vikes in 16th place with a time of 6:40.7 and Trevor Galgano followed in 19th place with a time of 6:45.8. In the Boys 2.5 Mile, senior Mattieu Rouxel finished in 14th place with a time of 14:40.1. Freshman Ben Waterman and senior Josh Carter followed in 15th and 16th with times of 14:41.1 and 14:42.5, respectively.

In the Girls 2.5 Mile, Seniors Emmersen Weinberg and Madeleine Blaisdell led Whitman in 9th and 17th place with times of 16:06.2 and 16:15.7, respectively. Freshman Emilie Gros-Solvinska, senior Elizabeth Sklaire, and sophomore Ana Bastos also finished in the top 40, placing 26th, 32nd, and 35th with times of 16:37.0, 16:47.5, and 16:53.4, respectively.

Cross Country competes next on Saturday in the Montgomery County Championships at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg.