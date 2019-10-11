Boys soccer crushes Churchill 7–0 on community night
October 11, 2019
The boys soccer team (9–1–1) dominated the Churchill Bulldogs (4–6–1) 7–0 Tuesday night in their annual community night game.
The Vikes scored in the second minute on a header by midfielder Zane Memon to take an early lead, and were able to net one more goal before halftime, leading 2–0.
The team had an offensive outburst in the second half, scoring five goals and allowing minimum scoring chances for the Bulldogs.
Striker Chris Vogel and midfielder Ian Poe each scored two goals, leading the Vikes to their highest scoring game of the season.
“I’m happy that we were able to give our fans a good show at community night,” Poe said.
Community night included a raffle for various gift cards and other prizes, including support for Gil Rosen’s handmade bracelets. The proceeds will be directed to building a water bottle refilling station at the stadium.
The team next faces the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–4–1) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at Richard Montgomery High School.
