Boys soccer defeats Einstein 1–0

The boys soccer team (8–1–1) beat the Einstein Titans (4–4) 1–0 Monday evening.

The Vikes maintained possession and created many chances throughout the first half. Midfielder Aaron Gunther netted the Vikes lone goal with 20 minutes remaining in the first half, chipping the ball over the Titans goalkeeper.

The Vikes continued to dominate the game in the second half, but they were unable to score any additional goals. The defense played well, allowing almost no chances for the Titan’s offense, propelling the team to a 1–0 win.

The team next faces the Churchill Bulldogs (4–5–1) at 7:15 at home for community night.