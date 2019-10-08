Cross Country competes in the Great American Cross Country Festival; girls place third and boys place 20th
October 8, 2019
Cross Country competed in the Great American Cross Country Festival on Saturday. In the 5,000 meter, the girls placed third out of 25 teams and the boys placed 20th out of 37 teams.
Senior Emmersen Weinberg led the girls in the event, placing 20th with a time of 19:09.9. Seniors Madeleine Blaisdell, Alicia Lauwers, and Elizabeth Sklaire followed in 25th, 45th, and 55th, with times of 19:23.0, 19:40.7 and 19:47.7, respectively.
Sophomore Jackson Megary led the boys in the 5,000 meter, placing 30th with a time of 16:15.9 Senior Ben Lesser followed, placing 119th with a time of 17:12.9, while sophomores Griffin Beckley and Mark Cunniff finished shortly after, placing 121st and 140th with times of 17:13.3 and 17:22.8, respectively.
The team next races Saturday in the Manhattan College XC Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in New York.
