Golf places third out of four teams; falls to Wootton and WJ

The golf team (1–3–2) fell to the Wootton Patriots (3-2-0) and the Walter Johnson Wildcats (0–4–1) while beating the Quince Orchard Cougars (0–3–2) Tuesday.

The Patriots marched to victory with 149 points, a ten-point difference between Walter Johnson’s 159 points. The Vikes placed third with 168 points, while the Cougars came in fourth with 184 total points.

Seniors Dugan McCabe, Chandler Kuhn, and sophomore Charlie Schulman led the Vikes. McCabe shot a 40, Kuhn shot a 41 and Schulman shot a 42.

The Vikes’ next match will be on Monday at Poolesville Golf Course.