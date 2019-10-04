Boys soccer shuts out WJ 5–0

The boys soccer team (7–1–1) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–4–1) 5–0 Wednesday night.

The Vikes started off fast, scoring a goal off a set piece in the first ten minutes. The rest of the half remained scoreless, with both sides playing solid defense, leaving the Vikes with a 1–0 lead at halftime.

The team came out with renewed energy in the second half, maintaining possession of the ball and scoring early on. With a deficit of two goals, the Wildcats began to tire, allowing for three additional goals by the Vikes before the end of the game.

Striker Chris Vogel scored the Vikes’ fourth and fifth goals to secure their second 5–0 victory in two games. Midfielders Aaron Gunther and Hugo Barnes, and defender Hunter Lee each scored a goal as well.

The team next faces the Einstein Titans (4–3) Monday at 5:30 pm at Einstein High School.