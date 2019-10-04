Boys soccer shuts out WJ 5–0

Midfielder+Ian+Poe+dribbles+past+two+Walter+Johnson+defenders+in+the+Vikes+5%E2%80%930+win+over+WJ.+Photo+courtesy+of+Ben+Bride.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Boys soccer shuts out WJ 5–0

Midfielder Ian Poe dribbles past two Walter Johnson defenders in the Vikes 5–0 win over WJ. Photo courtesy of Ben Bride.

Midfielder Ian Poe dribbles past two Walter Johnson defenders in the Vikes 5–0 win over WJ. Photo courtesy of Ben Bride.

Midfielder Ian Poe dribbles past two Walter Johnson defenders in the Vikes 5–0 win over WJ. Photo courtesy of Ben Bride.

Midfielder Ian Poe dribbles past two Walter Johnson defenders in the Vikes 5–0 win over WJ. Photo courtesy of Ben Bride.

By Matt Mande
October 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The boys soccer team (7–1–1) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–4–1) 5–0 Wednesday night. 

The Vikes started off fast, scoring a goal off a set piece in the first ten minutes. The rest of the half remained scoreless, with both sides playing solid defense, leaving the Vikes with a 1–0 lead at halftime. 

The team came out with renewed energy in the second half, maintaining possession of the ball and scoring early on. With a deficit of two goals, the Wildcats began to tire, allowing for three additional goals by the Vikes before the end of the game.

Striker Chris Vogel scored the Vikes’ fourth and fifth goals to secure their second 5–0 victory in two games. Midfielders Aaron Gunther and Hugo Barnes, and defender Hunter Lee each scored a goal as well.

The team next faces the Einstein Titans (4–3) Monday at 5:30 pm at Einstein High School.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email