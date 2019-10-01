Cross Country competes in DCXC Invite; sophomore boys place third, freshman and senior girls place first

Cross Country competed in the DCXC Invite on Saturday. Freshman and senior girls placed first and the sophomore boys placed third.

The freshman girls placed first in the 5,000 meter, led by Emilie Gros-Slovinska and Kiara Chuang with times of 21:57 and 21:59 respectively. Sophomore Ana Bastos led the sophomores in the 5,000 meter, placing tenth with a time of 20:54. The senior girls dominated in the 5,000 meter, with four runners finishing in the top ten. Madeleine Blasidell placed fifth with a time of 19:52. Emmerson Weinberg, Elizabeth Sklaire, and Alicia Lauwers followed with times of 20:07, 20:18, and 20:19, respectively.

Jack Mandell led the freshman in the 5,000 meter, placing 19th with a time of 19:14. Ben Waterman followed in 24th with a time of 19:21. Jackson Megary placed tenth among the sophomores in the 5,000 meter with a time of 17:29. Mark Cunniff and Griffin Beckley followed in 20th and 21st with times of 17:46 and 17:54, respectively. Benjamin Lesser led the seniors in the 5,000 meter in 43rd place with a time of 18:10. Mattieu Rouxel followed in 61st with a time of 18:47.

The Vikes next compete in the Great American Cross Country Festival on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park in North Carolina.