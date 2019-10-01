Golf places second against Sherwood, B–CC, and QO

The golf team (1–3–1) competed against the Quince Orchard Cougars (0–3–1), the B–CC Barons (1–2–1), and the Sherwood Warriors (1–2–1) on Thursday, September 26th, at the Hampshire Greens Golf Course.

The Vikes scored 164 points for the match, while the Cougars scored 165 points. The Warriors were triumphant with their 154 points and the Barons came in last scoring 171 points.

Senior Dugan McCabe and juniors Sam Solomon and Colby Reeder were the Vikes’ top performers. Solomon and Reeder shot a 41 and 43, while McCabe shot a 36.

The Vikes’ next match will be at Little Bennett Golf Course on Tuesday.