Boys soccer crushes Wheaton 5–0
September 30, 2019
The boys soccer team (6–1–1) defeated the Wheaton Knights (2–3–1) 5–0 Friday night.
The Vikes started out strong in the first half, netting two goals and remaining defensively secure. With three additional goals in the second half, the team secured their highest-scoring victory of the season.
Five players scored goals for the Vikes. Forwards Chris Voegel and Jack Dobbins, midfielders Cole Wassilew and Alex Bartelman, and centre-back Hunter Lee scored the five goals for the Vikes.
The team next faces the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–3) Wednesday at 7:15 pm at home.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing about sports
What's your favorite scent?
Gas
