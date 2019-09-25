Boys soccer beats B–CC 1–0 in overtime

The boys soccer team (5–1–1) defeated the B–CC Barons (0–4) Tuesday night in overtime.

The Vikes dominated possession throughout the first half, yet were unable to finish an abundance of scoring chances, leaving the game scoreless at halftime.

The second half yielded chances for both teams, but again the teams were unable to net a single goal, leading to the Vikes’ fourth overtime game of the year.

Having dominated the game throughout, the team continued to produce chances. Five minutes into the first period of overtime, the Vikes scored the winning goal, with a long shot from winger Harmond Cohen.

“It was awesome to score the game-winning goal against our biggest rival,” Cohen said. “Hopefully we play and beat them again in the playoffs.”

Cohen played strong throughout the game, attacking the Baron’s defense down the line. Hunter Lee had a strong defensive game, helping the Vikes keep the Barons scoreless.

The team next faces the Wheaton Knights (2–2–1) Friday at 7:15 pm at home.