Girls volleyball defeats Northwest 3–2, falls to Wootton 3–0

In a thrilling game, the girls volleyball team (3–2) defeated defending state champions Northwest Jaguars (4–1) 3–2 last Tuesday.

The Jaguars came into the match as clear favorites, having won numerous state titles in the past few years and they hadn’t lost in their first three games. Despite this, the Vikes were prepared for a tough game and came out fighting.

The Vikes took the first set 26–24. Both teams exchanged points, with neither taking any big leads.

However, the next two sets were dominated by the Jaguars, winning by 12 and 10 points in the second and third set.

By the end of the third set, the Jaguars held a 2–1 lead and only needed to win one more set to take home a victory. But the Vikes came out on fire and defeated the Jaguars 25–18 in the fourth set, forcing a deciding fifth set.

The fifth set was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides battling for the victory. The Vikes led 15–14 and the team had a chance for match point. But the Jaguars wouldn’t go down without a fight, forcing the set to go another seven points.

The Vikes had another match point, leading 18–17. The team took advantage and spiked the ball on the Jaguars side, ending the game and winning 19–17.

Setter Amelia Montagnino was proud of the team after the win.

“It was really fun because the energy was high and we really played well as a team,” Montagnino said.

The team lost to the Wootton Patriots (7–0) 3–1 Friday night, in a frustrating game.

The Patriots dominated the Vikes in straight sets, winning 25–12, 25–11, and 25–20. The Vikes struggled to put points on the board while the Patriots defense dominated the whole game. In addition, the Vikes couldn’t halt the Patriots spikes, causing the Vikes to suffer their second loss of the season.

The team next plays the Richard Montgomery Rockets (0–3) Wednesday at 6:30 pm at home.